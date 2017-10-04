CNBC: T-Mobile shareholders unhappy over price in Sprint merger talks

In the are-they-or-aren't-they talks of a merger between Sprint (S -0.9% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.3% ), discussions are continuing but some T-Mobile shareholders are frustrated with the price discussed, CNBC's David Faber says.

The two companies (and Sprint parent SoftBank (SFBTY +0.6% ) and TMUS parent Deutsche Telekom) have been talking about a stock-for-stock deal where Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.7% ) comes out as the controlling owner.

But talks are locked on an at-market price now that gives no further premium for Sprint, CNBC reports.