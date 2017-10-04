CNBC: T-Mobile shareholders unhappy over price in Sprint merger talks

In the are-they-or-aren't-they talks of a merger between Sprint (S -0.9%) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.3%), discussions are continuing but some T-Mobile shareholders are frustrated with the price discussed, CNBC's David Faber says.
The two companies (and Sprint parent SoftBank (SFBTY +0.6%) and TMUS parent Deutsche Telekom) have been talking about a stock-for-stock deal where Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.7%) comes out as the controlling owner.
But talks are locked on an at-market price now that gives no further premium for Sprint, CNBC reports.
Updated 10:00 a.m.: Sprint is now off 2.1%, to $7.74.