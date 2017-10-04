MarketAxess Announces September Volume Statistics

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) -2.0% announced September trading volume of $116.8B, consisting of $66.5 billion in U.S. high-grade volume, $46.4 billion in other credit volume, and $3.9 billion in liquid products volume.

U.S. high-yield, emerging market and Eurobond volumes represented approximately 21.3%, 52.3% and 25.2% respectively, of the total trading volumes of the other credit category.

Preliminary total variable transaction fees per million is $190 and total distribution fees of $20.2M for 3Q17 includes the impact of the new high-yield fee plan effective as of August 1, 2017.

Press Release