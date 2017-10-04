Stocks show little oomph at the open

Stocks open mostly lower following yet another record close yesterday, as investors await remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen this afternoon; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE flat and France's CAC -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite was closed.

In corporate news, Mylan +16.2% after the FDA approved its generic version of Teva Pharma's Copaxone, while Office Depot -18.3% after acquiring CompuCom Systems for ~$1B and lowering its outlook for the year.

The health care ( +0.3% ), materials ( +0.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.2% ) groups are early outperformers while techs ( -0.3% ) lag.

ADP reports U.S. private payrolls rose by 135K in September vs. 228K in August, as hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit the jobs market.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending the benchmark 10-year yield down by a basis point at 2.32%.

U.S. crude oil -0.2% at $50.30/bbl.

Still ahead: PMI services index, ISM non-manufacturing index, EIA petroleum inevntories