Acuity Brands -3% as CEO cautious on end market demand

Acuity Brands (AYI -2.9% ) opens sharply lower after beating FQ4 earnings estimates but missing on revenues, saying it is "cautious regarding a meaningful rebound in our end-markets over the next few quarters."

CEO Vernon Nagel says labor shortages in the construction industry and uncertainty related to infrastructure spending and federal tax and trade policies warrant caution, and growth rates for lighting and building management solutions in the North American market likely will only reach the low single digits for FY 2018; the segment accounts for 97% of AYI’s revenue.

However, Nagel expects AYI to outperform the growth rate of the market, and he remains bullish on prospects for continued profitable growth.