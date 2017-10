Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG +2.7% ) is higher after agreeing to sell its interest in Wyoming properties to an undisclosed buyer for $200M, as the company's agreements to sell non-core assets now total more than $1.3B YTD.

Linn says the properties to be sold consist of 163K net acres in the Washakie field in Wyoming with Q2 net production of 66 Mcfe/day, proved reserves of 226B cfe and proved developed PV-10 of $102M.

Linn also adds $200M to its share repurchase program, which now totals $400M.