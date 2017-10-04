Amazon approaches French grocer for deal; Alexa coming to Nissan vehicles

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has approached French supermarket Leclerc as part of its push to partner with or acquire distributors in the region.

Leclerc head confirmed the talks to Reuters.

Other reported candidates include Casino and Carrefour.

In other Amazon news, Nissan announces that its vehicles from 2016 to 2018 containing NissanConnect Services will now have a new Alexa skill that can lock or unlock the car, start the car, or turn on the lights or horn.

Similar Alexa integrations are coming in vehicles from Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Volkswagen with BMW planning to add built-in microphones to many newer vehicles.

