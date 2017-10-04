KemPharm in-licenses Tourette/ADHD candidate from Genco; shares up 7%

Thinly traded nano cap KemPharm (KMPH +6.6% ) is up on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it inked an agreement with Genco Sciences, LLC for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate for the treatment of children with Tourette's syndrome who also suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

KemPharm plans to leverage Genco's proprietary nanoparticulate amphetamine technology to develop a prodrug for the indication.

Under the terms of the contract, KemPharm will be responsible for financing and product development. Genco will be eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.