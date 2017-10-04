Cowen bearish on Teva after FDA nod for Mylan's generic Copaxone

Cowen's Ken Cacciatore says investors should avoid Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -14% ) citing a "painful nightmare scenario" on the heels of the FDA's OK of Mylan's (MYL +19.7% ) generic version of top seller Copaxone.

He has cut his price target to $18 from $30, although shares are currently exchanging hands at ~$16, adding that "deep value" investors may jump on board if shares dip to the $10 - 13 range.

Best-case scenario has TEVA maintaining ~$3.5B in cash flow next year.

Source: Bloomberg