Ad agencies moving up on CapGemini hints of consolidation

Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is up 3% in U.S. trading on hints of takeover talk in the industry from software group CapGemini (CGEMY -1% ).

CapGemini chief Paul Hermelin says his firm might have to get into the ad industry if rival Accenture (ACN +0.4% ) makes a move there.

"If Accenture bought a major global advertising company, the pressure put on us by the market and our shareholders would be big," Hermelin tells Le Figaro. "In that situation, we would have to think of how to move into the advertising industry."

A move for one of the ad agency giants would follow similar consolidation discussions, with Bain Capital looks to buy Asatsu-DK and Vivendi acquiring Havas.