Alcoa +2% as positive BofA Merrill note outweighs Gabelli downgrade

Alcoa (AA +1.9% ) rises to a new 52-week high following a positive analysis from BofA Merrill Lynch, which raises its stock price target to $56 from $50 and maintains its Buy rating.

The firm says China's capacity cut for aluminum should support prices and benefit Alcoa, and raises its FY 2017 EPS estimate to $4.10 from $3.15 and its FY 2018 EPS estimate to $4.55 from $3.50.

BofA's upbeat take outweighs Gabelli's AA downgrade to Hold from Buy, citing valuation as recent price action in proxy Alumina Ltd. over-represents alumina fundamentals.