Gun control discussion picks up

Gun stocks continue to see bouncy trading as lawmakers start to look at how the Las Vegas mass shooter obtained his weapons and modifications.

Some Republicans have indicated on the record a willingness to look at the issue after the facts are in from the tragedy in Las Vegas.

President Trump is in Las Vegas today, but isn't expected to address gun control. Trump has had a mixed record on gun control based on public comments, but campaigned as a strong supporter of the NRA. Former adviser Steve Bannon is confident that Trump won't pivot on the issue. "Impossible: will be the end of everything," he texted back to Axios on the question.

