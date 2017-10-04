Toshiba again says Western Digital has no right to approve chip sale

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) continues to push back on Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) claims that the latter has the right to approve any sale of the Toshiba chip unit.

Key quote, from a press release provided to Seeking Alpha: “The deal with the Bain-led consortium compares favorably in most important respects to the potential consortium that Western Digital supported – with the exception (from Western Digital’s point of view) that it does not include Western Digital.”

The chip unit sale to Bain is structured so that the deal can go through even if Western Digital blocks the transfer of the joint ventures. Toshiba will simply remove the JVs and adjust the selling price.

Western Digital shares are up 1.51% .

