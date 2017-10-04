Reuters: EPA to propose repeal of Clean Power Plan

The EPA will propose repealing the Clean Power Plan and plans to solicit input on a rule to replace it, Reuters reports, citing an internal EPA document.

The decision marks the EPA’s first formal step to repeal the Obama administration rule intended to cut carbon emissions from power plants, after Pres. Trump signed an executive order in March launching a review.

The Clean Power Plan currently is suspended by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which set a deadline of Friday for a status report from the EPA on how it plans to proceed.

The rule was designed to cut carbon emissions from existing U.S. power plants by 2030 to 32% below 2005 levels.

