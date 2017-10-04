Sequans plummets 36% on lowered Q3 guidance

Sequans (NYSE:SQNS) shares plummet 35.62% following yesterday’s aftermarket adjustment of Q3 guidance.

Revenue is now expected between $11M and $11.2M, down from $15M to $17M, compared to the $15.93M consensus.

Loss per share now between $0.06 and $0.07 compared to the previous loss estimate of $0.05 to $0.07. Consensus estimates put loss per share at $0.05.

Sequans attributes the lower guidance to weaker broadband-related product sales in emerging markets, excess U.S. channel inventory, and a delayed project conclusion.

The company expects the broadband weakness to continue through the rest of this year.