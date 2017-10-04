Lumentum +0.9% as Rosenblatt boosts target on Apple order potential

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is up 0.9% with Rosenblatt raising its target price on expectations that Apple might boost its component orders.
The firm increased its target price to $75 from $70, raising implied upside to 36.2%.
"We believe the 3D sensing assembly is still running at a 70% yield rate, which might be difficult to improve in the near term; hence, Apple could order more VCSEL lasers for the December and March quarters," writes analyst Jun Zhang.
And while Zhang expects Lumentum to hold all the share for dot projectors over the next three quarters, II-VI (IIVI -0.6%) and Finisar (FNSR -0.5%) could get share in the ToF/flood illuminator model.