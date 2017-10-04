Lumentum +0.9% as Rosenblatt boosts target on Apple order potential

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is up 0.9% with Rosenblatt raising its target price on expectations that Apple might boost its component orders.

The firm increased its target price to $75 from $70, raising implied upside to 36.2%.

"We believe the 3D sensing assembly is still running at a 70% yield rate, which might be difficult to improve in the near term; hence, Apple could order more VCSEL lasers for the December and March quarters," writes analyst Jun Zhang.