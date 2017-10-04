Ex-Equifax CEO: Stocks sales look routine; company wins gov't contract

Former Equifax (NYSE:EFX) CEO Richard Smith has been testifying before Congress over the past couple of days, and there's been no major revelations.

Of the stock sales by several executives post-breach, but pre-disclosure, they appear to be routine, says Smith. Those who did sell are "honorable men."

In one of those "can't make this stuff up" kind of stories, the IRS yesterday awarded a $7.25M contract to Equifax to verify taxpayer identities and help prevent fraud. It's billed as a "sold source order," meaning Equifax is the only company thought capable of providing such services. Lawmakers are naturally using the occasion to express outrage, and the bureaucracy is naturally defending its decision.