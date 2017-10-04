Marathon Oil sees Q3 U.S. production at high end of guidance

Marathon Oil (MRO +1.8% ) says it expects Q3 U.S. E&P production available for sale to average toward the high end of its guidance of 230K-240K net boe/day.

MRO suspended operations and shut-in production across its entire Eagle Ford position in south Texas before Hurricane Harvey made landfall but its facilities sustained very minimal damage, and the company expects Q3 Eagle Ford production to average ~100K net boe/day, in-line with Q2 levels.

MRO says it still expects 2017 capex of $2.1B-$2.2B, with U.S. resource plays expected to exit the year with both oil and boe production 23%-27% higher than Q4 2016.