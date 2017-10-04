Heat Bio aims to accelerate development of two pipeline candidates via deal with Selexis; shares ahead 8%

Heat Biologics (HTBX +7.6% ) subsidiary Pelican Therapeutics inks an agreement with Selexis SA leveraging its SUREtechnology platform to rapidly develop research cell banks expressing two of Pelican's pipeline candidates: PTX-35 (website says PTX-25), a humanized monoclonal antibody agonist of a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor called TNFRSF25, and PTX-15, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein. The company says both have the potential to improve clinical response when used with Heat's ImPACT therapeutic platform and other immunotherapy drugs.

PTX-35, Pelican's lead candidate, stimulates "memory" CD8+ cytotoxic T cells by binding to TNFRSF25, thereby enhancing the durability of responses to immunotherapies.

Financial terms are not disclosed.