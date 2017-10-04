Ratio of bond bears rises to record

According to a JPMorgan client survey, a record 39% have net short positions in long-dated Treasurys. Among active clients - think traders and hedge funds - 70% are betting on further price declines.

It's nothing the Treasury market isn't used to. For nearly every year since the financial crisis bottomed, one thing that's been consistent is the bearish consensus on Treasury prices.

Prices are lower again today, with the 10-year yield up another two basis points to 2.34%. TLT -0.3% , TBT +0.6%

