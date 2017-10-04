Brazil ruling on AT&T/Time Warner to come this month

Brazil's antitrust regulator will rule on the $85B buyout of Time Warner (TWX +0.3% ) by AT&T (T +0.2% ) by the end of October, Bloomberg reports.

Gilvandro Araujo of Cade, the country's antitrust watchdog, tells Bloomberg that they'll discuss the case either at the Oct. 18 or Oct. 31 meetings.

He says he's fully focused on the case and that he's been showing the companies what he thinks is necessary to get the deal approved.

In their first response to Cade, AT&T and Time Warner pushed for an unconditional OK, offering no divestitures but that they would consider behavioral changes.