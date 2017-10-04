Google Pixel 2 launch event: Live updates

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will begin its launch event at 12 pm ET. Stream the event live here.

Update: Hardware SVP Rick Osterloh says there are now 55M Chromecast devices around the world. Google Wi-Fi is the top selling mesh router in US and Canada. Assistant can now answer 100M new answers.

"AI + software + hardware" is the event motto.

Update: Home Product Management VP Rishi Chandra says Google Home will launch in Japan later this week.

Voice Match, the Home's voice recognition and customization feature, will launch to all regions this week.

Starting today, users can use their own phone number for calling through the Home., taking on Amazon's Echo calling push Hands-free calling coming to the UK later this year.

Update: As expected and leaked by Walmart pre-orders, Google Home Mini is the new smaller, budget-friendly addition to the Assistant family.

The Mini, which looks a bit like a fabric-covered hockey puck, comes in three colors and retails for $49. Pre-orders start today with launch on October 19.

Mini will come to all seven Google Home countries.

Update: The new smart home Nest products revealed a couple of weeks ago get some stage time to show off how the products can combine with the Google Assistant to create routines.

Routines can let a user turn on/off smart home features with a simple command like "good morning." Amazon announced a similar setup at its surprise hardware event last week.

Update: The new Broadcast feature sends the same message to all Google devices in the house.

Kid-friendly features coming to Home including parental controls for accounts and a partnership with Disney.

Update: Introducing the Google Home Max, an audio-focused smart speaker meant to take on Sonos speakers, Apple’s upcoming HomePod, and Amazon’s recently announced Echo Plus.

The 4.5-in woofers offer sound 20x stronger than the Google Home and has "smart sound" that can adjust the sound to the size and layout of the room.

Home Max costs $399 and launches in the US in December, the same month as the HomePod. Additional markets will come next year.

The Max comes with a free year of YouTube Red.