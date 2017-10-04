The Adidas Speedfactory is up and running

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) announces that the first batch of shoes made from its Speedfactory facility will be sold on October 19.

The next-gen manufacturing site is expected to lead to supply chain improvements and lower costs.

A second Speedfactory, due to open soon in Atlanta, is planned to help meet demand in the U.S.

In a separate announcement, the company says that it formally completed the divestiture of the TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth golf brands to an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners.

Adidas press release