Putin signals willingness to extend oil supply deal

Russian Pres. Putin says he is open to extending the oil supply deal with OPEC to the end of 2018, raising the prospect of a longer extension than others have mentioned, although he will wait to make a decision until closer to the March expiration of the existing agreement.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo calls Putin's comments at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow a “very strong endorsement” of the deal.

Any move also would require the support of Saudi Arabia, and the Kremlin announces that Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign joint investment agreements tomorrow worth more than $3B, including a $1.1B deal for Russia to build a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia, during a visit to Moscow by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

