BioCryst Pharma to present new data on Rapivab and antiviral galidesivir at IDWeek

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) announces the presentation of new data on flu vaccine RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) and broad-spectrum antiviral galidesivir (BCX4430) at IDWeek in San Diego. The conference started today and will conclude Sunday.

Results from the open-label BCX1812-305 study assessing a single dose of IV RAPIVAB compared to oral oseltamivir (Roche's Tamiflu) for five days in children with acute uncomplicated influenza showed less treatment-emergent adverse events (9% vs. 17%) and a trend indicating more rapid reductions in virus shedding (50% vs. 77% of patients with positive viral titers at day 3). The study is ongoing.

A preclinical study of galidesivir in non-human primates infected with the Zika virus showed no detectable Zika RNA in the blood in the first 24 hours and either no or minute levels of ZIKA RNA in other body fluids. All in the control control group developed high levels of the Zika virus in the blood and had readily detectable levels in cerebrospinal fluid, saliva and urine.

Another non-human primate study assessing intramuscular injections of galidesivir in Ebola, showed a 100% survival rate (n=6/6) in animals receiving an 11-day regimen compared to a 0% survival rate for control.