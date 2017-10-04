Shell plans "major maintenance" at Europe's largest oil refinery

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it plans major maintenance during this month and next involving 12 units at its 404K bbl/day Pernis oil refinery - Europe's largest - in the Netherlands.

The planned shutdown comes after Shell was forced to shut down the site for several weeks following a fire in late July.

Separately, Shell reportedly has restarted half production on the heavy oil hydrocracking unit at its 227K bbl/day (bpd) Convent, La., refinery.

All of the refinery’s units except the heavy oil unit restarted over the weekend after the facility was shut by a Sept. 26 fire that destroyed the transformer through which all external electrical power is supplied.