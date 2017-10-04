High-end coffee chains not yet seen as a Starbuck threat

Morgan Stanley doesn't think "third wave coffee houses" are having a material impact on results at Starbucks SBUX, despite the hefty premiums being paid out by acquirers.

The latest example was the $700M Nestle dished out for the 40-store Blue Bottle coffee chain.

"Our informal tally suggests there are less than 20 of these high profile 'Third Wave' chains with more than a small handful of units, with a total of under 400 units in operation," writes analyst John Glass.

"Many of them happen to have a presence in New York and California, making them appear to investors perhaps more common than they actually are," he adds.