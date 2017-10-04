Caterpillar climbs to new highs following upbeat Macquarie comments

Caterpillar (CAT +1% ) reaches new record highs after longtime CAT bear Sameer Rathod of Macquarie Research offers some upbeat comments about used equipment pricing.

Rathod says his analysis of listings of used equipment suggests the pace of Y/Y price declines in September has slowed from the previous month, and that inventory continues to decline, which indicates the U.S. earth-moving markets are recovering.

Even with the upbeat outlook, Macquarie still has an Underperform rating on the stock and a $86 price target, the lowest among the 24 analysts followed by FactSet.