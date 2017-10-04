Fund unwinding bet on Puerto Rico

Comments from the president about nullifying Puerto Rico's debt are making headlines, but also putting the island's paper under pressure - MatlinPatterson is unwinding its distressed-credit investments after its largest investor pulled its cash, reports Bloomberg.
Those bets include a fund dedicated to Puerto Rican debt.
The monoline insurers remains sharply lower, led by MBIA's 7.6% decline.
