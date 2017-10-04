Union buying ads as strike against Charter heats up

A new union ad campaign is the latest sign that a labor dispute between Charter Communications (CHTR +0.2% ) and its workers is getting hotter.

Some 1,800 workers went on strike in March as Charter looked to eliminate pension contributions and restructure benefit plans, even while it said it was offering significant raises. The workers are set to lose medical coverage next month.

The Local 3 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers has made a six-figure ad buy that it intends to target to the company's Spectrum customers.

Meanwhile, counsel for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sent a letter to the state's regulator concerned about how the strike might be affecting service upgrades Charter promised as part of its takeover of Time Warner Cable.

That's part of a growing number of investigations into the company's practices by New York officials.