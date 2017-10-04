Internet gaming an odds-on favorite now in Pennsylvania

Height Securities sees a 55% chance that Pennsylvania will pass internet gaming legislation after reviewing the latest budget deal workings in the state. Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG), 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) and GameAccount Network are three companies that could have a slice of the action.

The firm also warns that casinos could feel some pressure if the new legislation includes a carveout for modified video lottery terminals. That development would allow certain truck stops to add machines to create more competition for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI).

State dollars are also a big part of the equation. This year's PA legislation throws in an estimated $250M from gaming revenue to the state coffers, up from the level a year ago when the bill was rejected.

Source: Bloomberg, Online Poker Report

