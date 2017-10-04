Windstream +4.8, Uniti +4.9% as ISDA panel sees no bond default

Amid a few price hiccups today, Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is up 4.8% after an ISDA panel has agreed unanimously that the company didn't trigger a CDS payout as part of its asset transfers tied to the spin-off of Communications Sales & Leasing (now Uniti Group).

Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT), which depends on lease payments from Windstream for its network, is up 4.9% .

Shares in both Windstream and Uniti slipped last week after Aurelius Capital Management claimed a default based on what it said was a sale-leaseback around the spin-off.

The 15-bank panel was unanimous that there wasn't a CDS trigger in this case.

Also up are Windstream peers: USM +4.3% ; CNSL +1.7% ; CBB +2.6% ; HCOM +2.1% ; SHEN +1% .

Source: Bloomberg