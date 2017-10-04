Sonos launches Amazon Alexa-enabled smart speaker

Sonos launches pre-orders for the Sonos One smart speaker featuring Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa integration and multi-room functionality.

Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant support coming in 2018.

The One has six far-field microphones to catch voice commands but the voice-activated services are limited at launch to Pandora, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Sirius XM, and iHeartRadio. Spotify support will get added later.

The Sonos One will ship October 24 and costs $199.

The price puts the One closer to the recently announced Amazon Echo Plus ($149) than the newly announced Google Home Max ($399) or the expected price for Apple’s HomePod.

Sonos has previously stayed at the luxury end of the speaker market but now borrows from Amazon’s approach of dominating the market through a wider range of product prices.

