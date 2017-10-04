Exxon says Beaumont refinery operations back to normal

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.1% ) says its 362K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery is at normal operations for the first time since the facility was closed more than a month ago by flooding due to Hurricane Harvey.

The refinery's 45K bbl/day coking unit reportedly completed its first 24-cycle run since the refinery was shut by the storm; the coker was the final unit to return to full production because two of its eight drums reportedly were clogged with petroleum coke sludge.

Prior to the coker’s restart, the refinery had been running but at reduced production levels.