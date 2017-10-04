Apple updates watchOS to fix connection issue, acqui-hires AI team for Siri

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) releases a watchOS 4 update that fixes the Watch Series 3 LTE connectivity issues.

Another update scheduled for later in the month will bring the promised music and radio streaming for Watch customers with the cellular Series 3.

In other Apple news, TechCrunch reports the tech giant has “acqui-hired” the staff from small AI company Init.ai to work on improving Siri.

Apple shares are down 0.71% potentially due to today’s Google launch event.

