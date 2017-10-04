Statoil steps into solar with 40% stake in Brazilian facility

Statoil (STO -0.7% ) enters the solar business after agreeing to acquire a 40% stake in the 162 MW Apodi solar project in Brazil from Norway's Scatec Solar; financial terms are not provided.

STO says construction on the facility will begin this month, with the target of producing electricity from the end of next year, and will send electricity to ~160K households.

STO has been prominent in developing offshore wind power, but says Apodi is "a sensible first step into the solar industry and can demonstrate how solar can provide Statoil with scalable and profitable growth opportunities."