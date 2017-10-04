EPA now the regulator for Oxitec's engineered mosquitoes; parent Intrexon up 1%

The FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine issues new guidance that transfers regulatory jurisdiction for Intrexon (XON +1.3% ) unit Oxitec's Friendly Aedes mosquito (OX513A) to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since it is considered a pesticide product.

FDA-CVM guidance clarifies "that mosquito-related products intended to function as pesticides by preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating mosquitoes for population control purposes, and that are not intended to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent a disease (including by an intent to reduce the level, replication or transmissibility of a pathogen in mosquitoes), are not "drugs" under the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act, and will be regulated by the EPA under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act…With the issuance of final guidance #236, Oxitec Ltd's genetically engineered mosquito, with its proposed claim to control the population of wild-type Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, now falls under EPA's regulatory authority and all related regulatory questions should be directed to the EPA."

Oxitec says once EPA registration is completed it will work with state and local authorities on the coordinated release of OX513A.