SoftBank partners with data analysis start-up for predictive analysis service

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) and U.S. data analytics start-up Findability Sciences launch a new joint venture that offers low-cost predictive analysis and AI-based modeling.

The JV, also called Findability Sciences, will base in Tokyo. SoftBank will have a 51% interest and Findability Sciences holds the remaining 49%.

The venture hopes to target a wide range of clients including banks and trading houses, equipment manufacturers, and food companies.

SoftBank had invested $7.08M in its new partner as of July.

Previously: Uber votes for SoftBank deal, reining Kalanick powers (Oct. 3)