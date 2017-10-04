Airbnb's CMO leaves company

Airbnb (Private:AIRB) marketing chief Jonathan Mildenhall is leaving after three years to start his own consulting firm, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Airbnb has hired Spencer Stuart search firm to find a new CMO while Mildenhall while continue to work with the company as a consultant.

Under Mildenhall Airbnb’s ad spending rose 60% to $64.7M last year, which raised brand awareness. Notable campaigns included a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year and a travel promotion with Vice Media.

