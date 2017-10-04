Capstone Turbine +21% following Oppenheimer upgrade

Capstone Turbine (CPST +20.6% ) soars after Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with a $2 price target, believing CPST's sales and gross margin have bottomed out at a time the company is actively and effectively managing its cash.

Oppenheimer says CPST has effectively rationalized its overhead while working through a difficult demand cycle; at the same time, the firm says CPST trades at an enterprise value of $24M including $10M in net cash, vs. nearly $100M in annual sales.

The firm anticipates order activity picking up and estimates CPST will reach EBITDA breakeven in FY 2019 as order activity translates into sales growth.