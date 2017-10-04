Cost-cutting Ericsson eyes merger for Spanish fiber services unit

With an eye toward mergers for its lower-margin businesses, Ericsson (ERIC -0.4% ) is discussing merging Spanish fiber services company Abentel with a local firm Dominion.

Under pressure for cost cuts from activist Cevian, Ericsson is looking to reduce its exposure to the expensive labor required in maintenance and rollout services.

"Ericsson needs to raise its margins and the idea is to merge Abentel and other network maintenance units with regional players to deconsolidate the workforce and costs stemming from these businesses," a source tells Reuters.