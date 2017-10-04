IBM, banks team up for blockchain trade finance system

IBM (NYSE:IBM) teams up with major banks to build a new global blockchain system for trade finance, according to the Financial Times.

Bank of Montreal, Erste Bank, Commerzbank, and Caixabank have joined the project.

The system can track goods and automatically release payments while the goods are in transit. A similar test project from Barclays and start-up Wave last year consolidated a shipment guarantee process from several days to under four hours.

The IBM collective hopes to test real transactions by early 2018.

Detractors say the project needs to also include those involved in the shipping process including freight providers, ports, and customs authorities in order to work properly.

