Bloomberg: Verizon media chief Walden to step down at year-end

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) media chief Marni Walden is said to be stepping down at the end of the year, Bloomberg reports.

As executive VP for Media and Telematics (one of three areas of focus defined during a spring reset), Walden was front and center during the company's $4.8B acquisition of Yahoo, arguing that the deal still "made sense" despite Yahoo's massive security breach.

That breach was revealed yesterday to have exposed all 3 billion of Yahoo's user accounts.

Updated 4:20 p.m.: Verizon has posted a release saying Walden will leave in February, after moving to a strategic advisory role at year-end. In the new year, Oath chief Tim Armstrong will report directly to CEO Lowell McAdam and the Telematics organization will report to John Stratton.