Ligand Pharma to buy Crystal Bioscience for up to $35.5M; shares up 1% after hours

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) inks an agreement to acquire antibody discovery outfit Crystal Bioscience for $25M in cash and up to $10.5M in success-based milestones. Crystal will also share in revenues from existing licensees for a defined period.

Crystal's core technology, HuMab (branded as OmniChicken by Ligand), is a chicken-based antibody platform used to generate human antibodies. Its value proposition is the ability to generate novel antibodies against targets that are not immunogenic in mammals, thereby extending Ligand's position in transgenic antibody discovery.