MSG Networks (MSGN +2.1% ) and Charter (CHTR +0.4% ) have a deal to make the network's "MSG GO" streaming/VOD platform available to Charter's pay TV subscribers.

That means MSG GO is available from all of MSG Networks' major distributors.

The move came in time to offer live game coverage of key MSG-audience teams as the NBA and NHL seasons begin, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, New York Liberty and New York Red Bulls.