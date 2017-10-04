Senate panel approves self-driving car bill

A Senate panel approved a self-driving car bill that creates a national framework of regulations for the industry.

The bill includes amendments covering cybersecurity issues and allows automakers to sell up to 80K self-driving vehicles annually if safety standards are met.

Self-driving commercial trucks aren't included in the legislation.

It's been a busy week on the autonomous vehicle front in general, with Ford (NYSE:F) mapping its strategy to funnel investments into self-driving cars and General Motors (NYSE:GM) tipping off that its Cruise Automation business is making "rapid progress" on fully autonomous driving capabilities.