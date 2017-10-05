Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) initiated with Market Perform rating by Oppenheimer.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) initiated with Neutral rating and $61 (2% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (25% upside) price target by Mizuho.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) resumed with Overweight rating and $6 (159% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) upgraded toe Outperform with a $96 (16% upside) price target by Robert W. Baird.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) downgraded to Underweight by Morgan Stanley.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) downgraded to Hold by Canaccord Genuity.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) price target raised to $23.75 (12% upside) following its acquisition of 8th Day Software.