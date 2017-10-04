Bombardier could face more duties with upcoming anti-dumping decision

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) likely will face additional duties when the U.S. government issues a preliminary decision on Boeing's (NYSE:BA) dumping allegations tomorrow, a week after the U.S. slammed the Canadian planemaker with a 220% countervailing duty that has effectively shut the company out of the U.S. market for its CSeries jet.

Boeing had asked the Commerce Department to impose an 80% anti-dumping duty on U.S. imports of the CSeries, but hiked the figure to 143% after it said Bombardier withheld important information pertinent to the investigation.

But Desjardins analysts say improvements in the business jet market could be a key driver of Bombardier's profitability, which could offset the overhang caused by the ongoing trade spat.

Industry publication FlightGlobal has noted signs of improvement in the business jet market this year, including a 20% decline in the number of business jets available for sale, “a positive for Bombardier as lower inventories will likely stimulate demand for new aircraft,” Desjardins says.