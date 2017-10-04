WSJ: Alphabet nearing potential $1B land deal in Toronto

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) nears a deal to develop a 12-acre chunk of the Toronto waterfront, according to The Wall Street Journal sources.

The tech giant’s Sidewalk Labs unit would back the construction projects, which will initially create a 3M square foot facility to pair with a 750-acre development on adjacent land. Sidewalk wants to build a “digital city” to showcase tech in a physical environment.

Details are scarce but construction cost estimates put the project over $1B.

