WSJ: Alphabet nearing potential $1B land deal in Toronto

|About: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)|By:, SA News Editor

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) nears a deal to develop a 12-acre chunk of the Toronto waterfront, according to The Wall Street Journal sources.

The tech giant’s Sidewalk Labs unit would back the construction projects, which will initially create a 3M square foot facility to pair with a 750-acre development on adjacent land. Sidewalk wants to build a “digital city” to showcase tech in a physical environment.  

Details are scarce but construction cost estimates put the project over $1B.  

Previously: Google Pixel 2 launch event: Live updates (Oct. 4)