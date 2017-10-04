Tech veteran takes over Global Services for F5 Networks

F5 Networks (FFIV +1.3% ) has named Steve McMillan its executive VP of Global Services, starting Oct. 9 at Seattle headquarters.

Services made up 55% of revenues in the company's July earnings report.

McMillan has 25 years of experience in the industry, most recently as senior VP, Customer Success and Managed Cloud Services at Oracle, and previously spent 19 years with IBM.

He'll have oversight of the worldwide services organization, including support, consulting, and associated functions, and reporte to CEO François Locoh-Donou.