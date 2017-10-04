Stocks edge higher, extending records

Most major stock market indexes eked out gains in quiet trading, but they were enough for the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq to register record closing highs; only the heretofore surging Russell 2000 finished lower (-0.3%), breaking its streak of eight consecutive record closes.

Most of the S&P's 11 industry groups finished in the green, although the two most influential sectors - techs and financials - fell just short; Mylan's 16% surge after the FDA approved its generic version of Teva Pharma's Copaxone multiple sclerosis drug helped the health care sector (+0.5%) finish with a solid gain.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen spoke today but made no mention of monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury prices finished roughly flat, with the yield on the two-year note slipping a basis point to 1.47% and the benchmark 10-year yield settling unchanged at 2.33%.

U.S. crude oil fell 0.9% to $49.98/bbl, marking its first settlement below $50 in two weeks.